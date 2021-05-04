Via NY Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said the “alarming” influx of migrants along the US-Mexico border cannot be solved without cleaning up corruption in Central America.

Harris, who was tapped five weeks ago to lead US efforts to stem the surge in illegal border crossings, shamed El Salvador’s parliament for voting Saturday to oust judges on the country’s supreme court and referred to “relentless corruption” in Guatemala in her most comprehensive public remarks on the crisis to date.

“Citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras are leaving their homes at alarming rates,” Harris told the annual Washington Conference on the Americas in webstreamed remarks.

