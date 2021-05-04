Via DailyMail:

Bill Gates has hired his 97-year-old billionaire lawyer friend Charlie T Munger to represent him in his divorce from his wife Melinda.

The Microsoft founder and his wife announced on Monday that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. In papers filed in Washington state, Melinda, 56, described their relationship as ‘irretrievably broken’ and the couple’s eldest daughter, 25-year-old Jennifer Gates, has spoken publicly on social media about the ‘challenging stretch’ the family recently endured. Neither of their two other adult children have commented.

No other details of why the pair are splitting have been given but the court papers reveal the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement in place when they married in 1994 – putting their $130billion fortune at the center of the split.

Lawyers are shocked there was no prenup, given Bill had already made his first billion dollars at the age of 31 in 1987 – the same year he met Melinda. Now, their myriad assets are up for grabs.

