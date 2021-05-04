Via DailyMail:

One of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last month defended his participation in a BLM protest last summer in Washington, DC, amid speculation it might be grounds for the cop’s appeal.

A photo, posted on social media, shows Brandon Mitchell attending an August 28 event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech during the 1963 March on Washington.

It shows Mitchell, a high school basketball coach, standing with two other men and wearing a T-shirt with a picture of King and the words, ‘GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS’ and ‘BLM’. He is also wearing a baseball cap printed with Black Lives Matter.

Mitchell has admitted the photo is of him from that date, but defended attending the rally, claiming it was not explicitly a protest against police or a commemoration for George Floyd.

