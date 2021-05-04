🔴 The former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump while he was in the White House, sources told The Telegraph https://t.co/yVGOxGNa54

Via Breaking 911:

Former British spy and MI6 operative Christopher Steele reportedly produced a second scandal-ridden dossier about Former U.S. President Donald Trump as he occupied The White House.

Steele’ first dossier, which has been widely debunked as opposition research misinformation, used anonymous sources that claimed Russia had damaging information on Trump. The document, in part, led to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s infamous Russia probe.

“Steele’s continued involvement supplying intelligence to the FBI appears to give credibility to his original dossier,” The Telegraph reported Monday. “Steele, through his company Orbis Business Intelligence, continued supplying raw intelligence to the federal authorities in the US.”

Keep reading…