Via Washington Examiner:

Black Lives Matter released an updated set of demands and is giving people the opportunity to sign their name onto the new list.

“We are joining Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and others who are demanding Trump be immediately convicted in the United States Senate,” reads the first demand on the BLM website. “Trump must also be banned from holding elected office in the future.”

The group also called on former President Donald Trump to be permanently banned from “all digital media platforms,” arguing he uses the platforms “recklessly and irresponsibly to spread lies and disinformation.”

Turning their attention to Trump loyalists in Congress, the activist group demanded that all GOP lawmakers that “stoked Trump’s conspiracy theories and encouraged the white supremacists to take action to overturn the election” be expelled from Congress.

