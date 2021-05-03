About time.

Via Daily Caller:

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone warned pro-abortion Catholic public figures not to receive communion at mass if they find that they “are unwilling or unable to abandon” their “advocacy for abortion.”

In a lengthy document titled “Before I Formed You In The Womb, I Knew You,” the archbishop examined the implications of high profile Catholics who publicly support abortion. Cordileone did not mention House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, or any other pro-abortion Catholics by name, but the document made clear that priests should deny communion to those Catholics who publicly support abortion.

“If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” the archbishop told Catholic public figures. “To publicly affirm the Catholic faith while at the same time publicly rejecting one of its most fundamental teachings is simply dishonest.”

Keep reading….