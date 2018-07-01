No thanks.

Via The Hill:

A group of 48 House Democrats called on leaders in the Appropriations Committee to assign $75 million in funding to pay for legal representation for immigrants facing potential removal proceedings in immigration court.

In a letter led by Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.), the lawmakers called on Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.), chair of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the panel, to fund expansion of a pilot program that provides legal representation to some unaccompanied minors and individuals with mental disabilities.

For the most part, immigrants facing any kind of action in immigration court do not get any kind of government-funded legal representation, as immigration proceedings are not criminal proceedings.