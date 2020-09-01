Ouch.

Via The Hill:

President Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress drew 26.9 million viewers, according to figures from ratings company Nielsen released Thursday.

The numbers include viewers watching Biden’s speech on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and Newsy.

The audience Wednesday night was a roughly 43.6 percent drop from the approximately 47.7 million who tuned in to former President Trump’s first address to members of the House and Senate in 2017.