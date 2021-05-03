Well done, Lubbock.

Via The Hill:

A city in Texas voted Saturday to ban abortions within city limits and allow residents to sue abortion providers and anyone else who assists a person obtain abortion services.

The Texas Tribune reported that voters in Lubbock, a city of about 250,000 people in northwest Texas, backed the measure 62 percent to 38 percent. It’s not clear when the ordinance, which declares Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” would go into effect but it is almost certain to face legal challenges.

About two dozen cities have passed similar measures, but Lubbock is the biggest thus far and the only one of the cities with an existing abortion provider within its boundaries, according to the Tribune.