Via Fox 5:

NEW YORK – As things are slowly re-opening here in New York City, 80,000 city employees are expected to return to the office on Monday. But not everyone is happy to go back.

“It is disgusting how the mayor and city agencies have been treating city workers and using us as a pawn to bring back New York City,” a city employee, who didn’t want to give her name, said.

Some city employees say the buildings are not safe and claim they haven’t been told what safety protocols are in place.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is safe to return.

“Our health care leaders are clear — this is the right time for folks to come back,” the mayor said.

Back in January, de Blasio announced that city workers would come back into offices in May. So he said the workers knew it was going to happen.

