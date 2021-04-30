Via NY Post:

President Biden spent 30 seconds frantically looking for a mask he left in his pocket before his outdoor rally in Georgia this week — saying he’d be “in trouble” without it — despite being fully vaccinated.

Footage from Thursday’s drive-in event in Duluth — which marked his 100th day in office — showed the commander-in-chief immediately hunting for his missing mask after arriving at his podium.

“I can’t find my mask!” he could be heard saying, initially drowned out by the loud welcome music of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.”

First lady Jill Biden joined him in his desperate search as he repeated his plea, taking the same folder to flick through and also bending down to look on the floor.

Keep reading…