WTF does this stupid program get one anyway?

Via The Hill:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday headed a letter sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging him to remove The New York Times’s “1619 project” from federal grant programs.

“We write to express grave concern with the Department’s effort to reorient the bipartisan American History and Civics Education programs, including the Presidential and Congressional Academies for American History and Civics and the National Activities programs, away from their intended purposes toward a politicized and divisive agenda,” the letter states.

The letter continues that during a time where schools have been shuttered due to the pandemic students have suffered “substantial learning losses.” Thus, the letter states, this is a time to “strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools.”

The letter further argued that the the Education Department’s proposed priorities applaud works such as the “1619 Project,” which the letter characterizes as “putting ill-informed advocacy ahead of historical accuracy.”

