Wow, he’s like the common people!

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio rode a city bus Friday for the first time in over a year, if memory serves him correctly.

Hizzoner struggled mightily Friday to remember his last jaunt as he rode a single stop along the city’s new West 181st Street busway in Washington Heights — and then hopped off into a chauffeured car back to City Hall.

“It was, let me think … certainly 14th Street, but trying to think if there’s been one since then,” de Blasio said, referring to a trip across Manhattan back in November 2019. “Been a little while!”

Asked if it was his first time riding the bus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor was stumped.

