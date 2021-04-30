That’s not great…

Via NY Post:

A former Pentagon investigator who claims to have ran a hush-hush UFO program has warned that an upcoming blockbuster report about “unidentified aerial phenomena” could reveal a failure by US intelligence agencies on par with 9/11.

Luis “Lue” Elizondo, the former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, has told The Post about the document slated for release in June under a mandate contained in former President Trump’s $2.3 trillion appropriation bill for this year.

The whistleblower said the highly anticipated report will address what UFO believers have been clamoring to discover about tic-tac-shaped objects the Navy saw in 2004, the strange “cubes within spheres” seen by naval aviators in 2014 and mysterious black triangles reported around the world.

“I am not a UFO guy, I am an investigator, my job was (simply) to collect the data and speak the truth,” Elizondo told The US Sun.

Keep reading…