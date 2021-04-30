Open your check books white folks.

Via Insider:

When a jury decided that Derek Chauvin was guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death, protesters cheered and cried across Minnesota.

But organizers and family members of victims of police violence are careful not to label his conviction as anything more than a step in the direction toward justice. They say Black communities — in and around Minnesota — need reparations to begin to make up for generations of state violence and systemic injustice.

Trahern Crews, a spokesperson with Black Lives Matter Minnesota, told Insider the organization is leading the charge for reparations to Black residents in the state.

“It’s about direct cash payments,” he said. “Reparations is cause for a cessation, which means stop killing them, or stop harming them.”

