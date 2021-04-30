I disagree strongly w/ @JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.

Heh…

Via The Hill:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to her critics who slammed her for giving President Biden a fist bump before his address to Congress on Wednesday.

“I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way,” Cheney tweeted on Thursday.

“We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans,” Cheney added.

