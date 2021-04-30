I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 30, 2021
Heh…
Via The Hill:
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to her critics who slammed her for giving President Biden a fist bump before his address to Congress on Wednesday.
“I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way,” Cheney tweeted on Thursday.
“We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans,” Cheney added.