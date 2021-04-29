Via Washington Times:

A Delaware police officer died Wednesday after he was viciously beaten this week and became one of the latest victims in a growing wave of violent attacks on police in America.

Officials at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore pronounced Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith *Heacook clinically dead Wednesday afternoon, though he was still on life support. The 22-year veteran was found unconscious Sunday morning by a Delaware state trooper while responding to a call about a fight.

Keep reading…