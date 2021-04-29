Via MN Crime:

According to court documents, on the night of May 28, 2020, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, went to the 3rd Precinct where a crowd of hundreds had gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd by ex-officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down,” according to the documents.

Soon after, a fence that was erected to keep trespassers out of the area of the precinct was torn down. Robinson, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the building, where he allegedly list the fuse of an object that was thrown into the building by an unidentified co-conspirator.

