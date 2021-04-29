Via NY Post:

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt’s family plans to sue the US Capitol Police and the yet-to-be-named officer who fatally shot her during the riot on Jan. 6, according to an attorney representing the family.

Babbitt, draped in then-President Donald Trump’s campaign flag, was shot as she tried to climb through a smashed-out window into the House of Representatives Speaker’s Lobby.

The 35-year-old Californian was a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. She traveled to DC to participate in a large pro-Trump demonstration branded “Stop the Steal” on the day Joe Biden was to be officially certified as president-elect based on electoral votes.

