Idiotic…

Via The Hill:

Menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars would be banned in the U.S. under a new plan unveiled Thursday by federal health officials.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it will issue a proposal “within the next year” to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors, including menthol, in cigars.

The ban has long been sought by public health advocacy groups, and the administration was facing a Thursday deadline to respond to a lawsuit filed by antismoking and public health groups intended to force the FDA into action.

“Banning menthol — the last allowable flavor — in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

