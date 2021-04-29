Via Rebel News:

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott sent a memo to Troy Miller, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, informing Miller that he is unable to comply with the Biden administration’s request to soften the terms used to describe illegal aliens.

The Biden administration has sent numerous memos to immigration officials over the last week outlining their radical leftist agenda, which includes no longer using terms such as “illegal aliens,” that are part of U.S. federal statutes.

According to Breitbart, Scott sent a memo to Miller on April 16 titled, “Updated Terminology for U.S. Customs and Border Protection April 16,” explaining that he is unable to comply with the proposed changes and that if Biden wants to change what illegal aliens are then his administration needs to pass its proposed “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021.”

Keep reading…