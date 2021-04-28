Designed for maximum pain and embarrassment, then leaked to media. Looks very retaliatory when they’re looking for the Solomon conversations.

An ex-Fox News contributor is tied up on the criminal investigation into Rudy Giuliani, according to the former mayor’s lawyer.

Giuliani’s apartment was searched and his devices seized as part of a federal criminal investigation into the possible violation of U.S. lobbying laws in his dealing with Ukraine. And apparently, the feds are looking for the former mayor’s communications with individuals including John Solomon, a writer who parlayed dubious, pro-Trump reporting on the Russia investigation into a contributorship at Fox News.

The Wall Street Journal cited Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, who said the feds were seeking communications between Giuliani and Solomon:

Mr. Costello said authorities arrived at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment at 6 a.m. and seized his electronic devices. Mr. Costello said the search warrant describes the investigation as a probe into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules. Mr. Costello said the warrant sought communications between Mr. Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was corresponding with Mr. Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine. Mr. Solomon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

