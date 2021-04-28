Via Washington Times:

John Kerry’s backroom conversations with foreign officials have sparked a fierce backlash in Washington again as the former secretary of state and President Biden’s point man on climate issues faced growing calls to resign Tuesday over reports that he fed Iran sensitive information about Israeli military strikes.

With a history of seemingly using private discussions with world leaders — in and out of office — for political purposes, Mr. Kerry’s latest firestorm threatens to overshadow White House hopes of resuming diplomatic overtures to Tehran. The controversy centers on Mr. Kerry’s relationship with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Mr. Zarif claimed in a recently leaked audiotape that Mr. Kerry revealed previously unknown details about Israel’s covert bombing campaign against Iran-backed militias in Syria.

