Via LA Times:

Deon Joseph admires LeBron James, his many accomplishments as a community activist and philanthropist and his magic on the basketball court with the Lakers, a team Joseph has cheered his entire life.

But when the Los Angeles Police Department officer who patrols skid row saw a Twitter post from James commenting on the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, last week, he felt compelled to write his own response.

Joseph’s post — which called James’ comments “off base and extreme” — went viral, especially in conservative media outlets that played up the officer’s criticism.

Joseph said he was surprised by all the attention and didn’t like the right-wing spin that he was going to war with James. Rather, he said, he wanted to start a dialogue.

“I’m not trying to shame him,” Joseph said. “I want to have a conversation. And even if he doesn’t want to have a conversation with me, at least sit down someday and talk to a police officer and find out who they are instead of summing up who we are.”

