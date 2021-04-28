“You can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.” -Dr. Anthony Fauci responding to podcast host Joe Rogan’s suggestion that young people not get the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/6E02GI31VV

Via Today:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says popular podcast host Joe Rogan is “incorrect” in recently saying he would advise healthy young people against getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden reacted on TODAY Wednesday to comments made by Rogan on the April 23 edition of his Spotify podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” in which he said, “if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No.'”

