Via NY Post:

Hunter Biden nabbed a speaking gig at Tulane University to talk with students about “fake news” for a course called “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.”

The 51-year-old son of President Biden will join the class to discuss “the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington DC,” according to Fox News.

Biden is one of 10 guests speakers invited by the New Orleans university during the 10-week course.

Other speakers include Dr. Deborah Birx, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens and Fox News political analyst Juan Williams.

