The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that it will investigate the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who died after police shot him during an arrest in North Carolina last week.

The announcement comes a day after attorneys for Brown’s family, allowed to watch a 20-second video of his arrest, said the 42-year-old was shot in the back of the head while he had his hands on his steering wheel.

Brown was shot five times in all, including four times in his right arm, according to an autopsy conducted at the request of his family.

