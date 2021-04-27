Trump has already said he’s the nominee, why bother.

Via NY Post:

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to Rep. Liz Cheney telling The Post that she’s not ruling out a presidential bid.

Trump called the Wyoming Republican a “warmongering fool” and said that she would “embarrass her family” with a 2024 run.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said in a statement.

“Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face.”

Trump added: “This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!”

