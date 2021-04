Via NY Post:

He’s no longer singing the blues.

After three months of being trapped on a Chinese boy band competition show, Russian language interpreter Vladislav Ivanov has finally been set free.

“Thank y’all for your support,” said Ivanov, 27, on social media platform Weibo Saturday. He was lauding fans of the reality series “Produce Camp 2021” for voting him out of the singing contest.

“I am finally clocking out,” he said.

