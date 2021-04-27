Last gasp of a union that doesn’t wanna return to work.

Via BBC:

A Miami school has discouraged teachers from getting the Covid vaccine, saying any vaccinated employees will be barred from interacting with students.

Centner Academy leadership cited debunked claims of non-vaccinated people being “negatively impacted” by contact with vaccinated people.

Experts say there is no evidence for such theories. US health officials have said the jabs are safe and effective.

Some 141 million Americans have received the Covid-19 vaccine to date.

