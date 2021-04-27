Via NY Post:

A Connecticut teenager discovered never-before-seen images of the 9/11 terror attacks inside an old family album.

Liam Enea, 19, was flipping through an old Valentine’s Day-themed album that once belonged to his great aunt Maryann Puglisi-Muño when he stumbled on images of the deadliest attack in United States history, the teen told Newsweek.

The collection of unseen photos show the Twin Towers engulfed in flames and plumes of smoke, and Lower Manhattan covered in dust and debris.

Enea, who was born in White Plains, New York, and now resides in Connecticut, said he was even able to locate the building from which his great aunt snapped the photos.

