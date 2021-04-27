VERY important to download this.

Via NBC:

Apple released iOS 14.5, its big new software update for iPhones, on Monday.

The update adds a lot of new features, such as updates to Siri, Podcasts, Apple News and support for the latest game console controllers.

But the one that’s been grabbing headlines is Apple’s new privacy change, which gives users more transparency and control over apps that want to track them for advertising. Facebook in particular has been worried about the privacy change, as it could limit its ability to effectively target ads to iPhone users.

There are lots of other features, though. Here’s an overview of what’s new in iOS 14.5.

