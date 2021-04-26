Via DailyMail:

Hundreds of stone tools that were crafted by homo erectus and discovered in a gold mine in the Sahara desert are believed to be up to a million years old.

The trove of hominid artifacts were uncovered by miners in northeastern Sudan.

They include almond-shaped cleavers and hand axes with a transverse cutting edge.

Archaeologists theorize the site was a workshop of sorts, because stone flakes formed during their production were also preserved.

It’s believed to be the oldest confirmed example of tool manufacturing in the Eastern Sahara with a well-confirmed chronology.

