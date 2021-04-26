Via NPR:

A state of emergency is now in effect in Elizabeth City, N.C., where the local sheriff’s office is expected to release publicly a deputy’s body camera footage from the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last Wednesday. The city has also closed all of its government offices for the day.

Pasquotank County, N.C., Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said over the weekend that his office will ask a court to approve the video’s release on Monday. That step is required by North Carolina law as agencies generally do not have the authority to make such recordings public.

Brown’s relatives had been scheduled to view the recording at 11:30 a.m. Monday before its public release, their attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers said. But the viewing was postponed after authorities said they needed more time to redact the video, saying they will blur images of some people’s faces in the footage.

