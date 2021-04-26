Via Neowin:

Apple has announced that it plans to invest $430 billion in the United States economy over the next five years. The plans will see 20,000 new jobs created across the country over the coming years and the establishment of a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area in North Carolina. Some of the money will also be directed towards schools and infrastructure to help uplift the state.

Apple had initially set a five-year goal of $350 billion back in 2018 but its contributions over the last three years have outpaced the expectations so now the firm has increased its commitment by 20% over the next five years. In terms of results, Apple hopes the money will help it build next-generation silicon and propel 5G innovation.

