Lovely.

Via NY Post:

Four top GameStop executives being pushed out of the company will get a sizeable parting gift — with their vested stocks valued at roughly $290 million.

GameStop CEO George Sherman could walk away with $169 million if he sells his 1.1 million shares in the company when he steps down, based on Friday’s closing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sherman announced last week he will depart GameStop by July 31 — and his separation agreement allows his stock awards to vest when he leaves.

Keep reading…