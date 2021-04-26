Via NY Post:

A Harvard-educated Democratic lawmaker from Texas faced pushback for declaring during a hearing that there are six sexes on a “spectrum” — not two, according to a report.

State Rep. James Talarico, a former English teacher with a master’s in education policy, made his pronouncement before the Public Education Committee on a measure to ban transgender athletes from girls’ K-12 scholastic sports, the Washington Times reported.

“The bill seems to think there are two,” Talarico said to Republican Rep. Cole Hefner, the bill’s sponsor.

“The one thing I want us to all be aware of is that modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes.”

