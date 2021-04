Via The Epoch Times:

A McDonald’s franchise owner in Tampa, Florida, said he is paying people $50 just to show up for a job interview and is still struggling to find applicants.

Blake Casper, the franchisee who owns the McDonald’s location, told Business Insider that a general manager and supervisor created a plan for paying would-be employees to show up for the interview after telling them to “do whatever you need to do” to hire more workers.

