Via NY Post:

A retired NYPD officer in the “wrong place at the wrong time” was one of 15 people shot Saturday amid a surge of gun violence in the Big Apple, police sources told The Post.

The 30-year-old former cop was leaving a party in Red Hook, Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit three times in the torso, sources said.

Cops believe the shots came from a group of men who began brawling after they were denied entry to the bash, according to the sources.

“She just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and took a slug in the stomach,” a source said.

The perps fled the scene at 160 Van Brunt Street, where five shell casings were later recovered.

