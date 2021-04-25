If only Lindsey acted this tough over protecting our election from being stolen

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday disputed President Biden’s claim that “systemic racism” exists in America — and said he wants the commander-in-chief to stop “running the place down.”

Graham (R-SC) was asked about Biden’s comments about “systemic racism” following the conviction of former Minneapolis police cop Derek Chauvin last week in the death of George Floyd.

“Not in my opinion. We just elected a two-term African-American president. The vice president is of African-American-Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country,” Graham told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“So this attack on police and policing — reform the police, yes, call them all racist, no. You know, America is a work in progress but best — best place on the planet and Joe Biden spent a lot of time running the place down. I wish he would stop it,” Graham said.

