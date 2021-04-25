Via Neowin:

India has been battling with the second wave of COVID-19 that has been proved deadly and has crippled the country’s medical infrastructure. Amid the chaos, the Indian government decided to censor activists who have been calling for better management of the pandemic.

Medianama is reporting that the government has sent a legal notice to Twitter ordering the company to remove tweets criticizing the government’s response. The list includes Revanth Reddy (Member of Parliament), Moloy Ghatak (a minister in West Bengal), Vineet Kumar Singh (actor) and more. According to the Lumen database, Twitter received two legal notices, both of which were honoured by the company. The database also confirmed that the notices were sent under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

