Asked, not told. Important to state this.

Via Business Insider:

Twitter removed tweets that were critical of India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the request of the Indian government, the company said Saturday.

Twitter censored tweets from a member of parliament, an actor, a former journalist, and West Bengal’s minister of labor and law, according to Indian news outlet MediaNama, which first reported the news.

“When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law. If the content violates Twitter’s Rules, the content will be removed from the service,” a company spokesperson told Insider.

