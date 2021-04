TW: 61-year-old Asian man in critical condition after he was struck in the back, knocked down, head stomped on repeatedly. 3rd Ave & E 125 St in East Harlem Friday 8:20pm. Bus driver called police. @NYPDHateCrimes investigating. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/yX3s9wpRVf

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 24, 2021