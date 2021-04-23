Oh well…

Via The Hill:

Officials in Iowa said this week that 77 inmates in a state prison were given overdoses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Cord Overton, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said in a statement to The Hill that the inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary were given doses of the vaccine on Tuesday that exceeded the recommended dose. The Department is investigating how much the dosage exceeded the recommendation, though initial reports say it may have been six times the recommended dose.

Overton said that upon learning of the error, the department contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pfizer for guidance, and the affected inmates are being monitored by medical staff.

