IDK who these people are asking. I don’t know a single Democrat who thinks he’s doing a job at all, let alone a good one.

Via The Hill:

More than 6 in 10 college-age Americans approve of President Biden’s job as president thus far, according to a new youth poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, representing the highest figure for any president in the history of the survey.

Overall, 59 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds approve of Biden’s job as president, with 65 percent approving of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and 57 percent of his handling of race relations specifically, according to the poll released on Friday.

Sixty-three percent of college-aged adults surveyed approve of Biden’s job in the White House, higher than any figure recorded in the 21-year history of the poll. President George W. Bush saw his highest approval of 61 percent in 2003, and President Obama hit his highest mark of 57 percent in 2016. President Trump experienced his highest rating of 33 percent among the group in 2019.

Keep reading…