Via NY Post:

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty Friday to a fresh set of sex-trafficking charges — as the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam was hauled into court for her first in-person appearance since her arrest in July.

The fallen British heiress, 59, had been slapped with two more charges — sex trafficking of a minor and sex-trafficking conspiracy — last month after a new accuser came forward alleging she was just 14 years old when Maxwell recruited her for her pedophile pal Epstein.

The charges add to six other counts to which Maxwell has previously pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell has been held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest last year — and she and her lawyers have repeatedly complained about the “onerous” conditions of her incarceration.

They say the daughter of the late disgraced media titan Robert Maxwell is subjected to strip searches, woken every 15 minutes by flashlight and given nearly nothing to eat.

In December, Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, wrote to Manhattan federal court Judge Alison Nathan that the conditions have led to his client losing more than 15 pounds and shedding hair.

