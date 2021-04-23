Via NY Post:

Thirty-two Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky asking how the agency reached their determination that children over two years old have to wear masks.

The lawmakers requested that Walensky provide the group with “information on how the [CDC] came to its conclusion that children two years and older should wear facemasks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” in a letter led by Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, sent on Thursday.

“The implementation of these recommendations has had serious consequences for some Americans,” the lawmakers wrote. “Multiple parents of young children have been removed from flights and in some instances, permanently banned, from future travel on the airline they were flying due to their toddler’s refusal to wear a mask.”

The Republicans pointed out that the CDC mask mandate has made it “almost impossible” for parents of children with disabilities to comply and has resulted in “increased social isolation and negative mental health consequences.”

“The CDC’s mandate that children as young as two years old must wear facemasks is among the most stringent face mask age requirements in the world,” the lawmakers wrote, adding that other nations – such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Italy – have a much higher age requirement for masks.

