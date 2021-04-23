Via NY Post:

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Jill Biden spent the first day of a trip to the Navajo Nation listening to female tribal leaders whom she referred to as her “sister warriors,” on the needs and priorities of the country’s largest Native American reservation.

Biden sprinkled in phrases in Navajo that point to the holistic nature of the culture that interconnects all things, living in balance, beauty and harmony. She said she was proud to address the Navajo Nation on a day that highlights the protection of Mother Earth, a reference to Biden’s climate change agenda.

“It’s on all of us together to find the path back to hoz’ho — harmony and beauty, the world as it should be,” she said Thursday beneath a red sandstone arch with a cutout that gives the tribal capital of Window Rock its name. “Despite the challenges that you faced, the Navajo Nation lives that truth again and again.”

