So, why did I post this? Good question. Because UMN is a severely liberal school and their response was that the developers were “being defamatory” and the usual liberal garbage.

Via Neowin:

Greg Kroah-Hartman, who is one of the head honchos of the Linux kernel development and maintenance team, has banned the University of Minnesota (UMN) from further contributing to the Linux Kernel. The University had apparently introduced questionable patches into the kernel of Linux.

The UMN had worked on a research paper dubbed “On the Feasibility of Stealthily Introducing Vulnerabilities in Open-Source Software via Hypocrite Commits”. Obviously, the “Open-Source Software” (OSS) here is indicating the Linux kernel and the University had stealthily introduced Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability to test the susceptibility of Linux. So far so good perhaps as one can see it as ethical experimenting.

However, the UMN apparently sent another round of “obviously-incorrect patches” into the kernel in the form of “a new static analyzer” causing distaste to Greg Kroah-Hartman who has now decided to ban the University from making any further contributions.

