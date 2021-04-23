Via NY Post:

A Homeland Security whistleblower is offering a glimpse into how officers facing the brunt of the illegal immigration crisis are faring — saying Biden policies “were implemented irresponsibly” by people who are removed from the situation on the ground and “do not have any sense of realism.”

In an interview with Fox News‘ Sara Carter on “Hannity” Thursday evening, the unidentified DHS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed increasing frustration at the federal government’s handling of the situation.

“People are just very burned out and there’s not a lot of optimism that it’s going to get better anytime soon,” the unnamed official, a male, told Carter.

The official went on to say that he was frustrated with President Biden’s border policies.

“I think the policies were implemented irresponsibly and I think they do not have any sense of realism,” the man explained.

